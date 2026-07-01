USS Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Samsara Inc. $IOT

USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 890,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,232,000. USS Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.15% of Samsara as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,786,790 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,558,000 after acquiring an additional 214,793 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Samsara by 9,688.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 65,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 65,106 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,467,232 shares of the company's stock worth $88,228,000 after purchasing an additional 389,751 shares in the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the third quarter worth about $2,323,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 66,020 shares of the company's stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Samsara to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IOT

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 168,227 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $4,807,927.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,416. The trade was a 91.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 168,272 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $4,809,213.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $434,416. This represents a 91.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,459,353 shares of company stock worth $139,201,972. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $47.47. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.13, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Samsara had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 3.32%.The firm had revenue of $478.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Samsara's revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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