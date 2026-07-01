USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 142,668 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,354 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 142,668 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 0.6% of USS Investment Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. USS Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.11% of S&P Global worth $148,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $2,398,991,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 858.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 1,760,230 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $919,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,544 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 2,256.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,446,633 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $755,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,249 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in S&P Global by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,037,912 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,587,910,000 after purchasing an additional 922,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in S&P Global by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,790,310 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,161,498,000 after purchasing an additional 600,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $545.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $407.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $420.09 and a 200 day moving average of $451.61. The company has a market cap of $120.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.61 and a 12-month high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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