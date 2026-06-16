USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,422 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,241 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WealthCollab LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Dell Technologies from an "underweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research cut Dell Technologies from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $475.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Up 3.2%

DELL opened at $408.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.31 and a 200 day moving average of $181.19. The stock has a market cap of $263.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.Dell Technologies's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 62,403 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.25, for a total transaction of $23,728,740.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 57,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,818,745. The trade was a 52.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 54,093 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.25, for a total value of $20,568,863.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 75,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,648,415.25. This trade represents a 41.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 4,901,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,626,975 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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