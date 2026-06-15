USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 261,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 6,587 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $55,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,966,000 after purchasing an additional 303,154 shares during the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi upgraded AMD and argued that the market is underpricing its AI GPU upside, boosting confidence in the stock’s AI-driven growth path.

Citi upgraded AMD and argued that the market is underpricing its AI GPU upside, boosting confidence in the stock’s AI-driven growth path. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America also raised its outlook on AMD, calling it a top CPU pick and pointing to a large agentic AI opportunity across servers and accelerators.

Bank of America also raised its outlook on AMD, calling it a top CPU pick and pointing to a large agentic AI opportunity across servers and accelerators. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted rising GPU market-share data and stronger investor focus on AMD’s expanding role in AI hardware, helping semiconductor stocks rally broadly.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $511.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $834.17 billion, a PE ratio of 167.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.06 and a twelve month high of $546.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,032 shares of company stock valued at $158,658,616. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $424.59.

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About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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