V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $15.47 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 4,827 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.6% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. V Square Quantitative Management LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Navigoe LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 515.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $396.72 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $330.13 and its 200 day moving average is $344.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.61 and a twelve month high of $414.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.48, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company's revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total value of $358,310.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $435.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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