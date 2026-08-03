Vaalco Energy Inc $EGY Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vaalco Energy Inc (NYSE:EGY - Free Report) by 125.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214,918 shares of the energy company's stock after purchasing an additional 677,176 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 1.17% of Vaalco Energy worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vaalco Energy by 7.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,765 shares of the energy company's stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vaalco Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 62,892 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vaalco Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 333,556 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vaalco Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 31,300 shares of the energy company's stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaalco Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 51,178 shares of the energy company's stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company's stock.

Vaalco Energy Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of EGY opened at $5.33 on Monday. Vaalco Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $555.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.10. The firm's fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.20 million. Vaalco Energy had a negative net margin of 45.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. Research analysts forecast that Vaalco Energy Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaalco Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Vaalco Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently -18.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGY. Wall Street Zen lowered Vaalco Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vaalco Energy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vaalco Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $7.30.

View Our Latest Report on Vaalco Energy

Vaalco Energy Company Profile

Vaalco Energy, Inc is an independent energy company principally engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Vaalco concentrates on offshore assets in West Africa, with a strategic emphasis on maintaining and optimizing cash-flow–generating properties. Founded in the mid-1980s, the company has built its reputation by focusing on high-impact drilling prospects and extending the productive life of its core fields through targeted infill wells and enhanced recovery techniques.

The company's primary producing asset is the Etame Marin block offshore Gabon, where Vaalco holds a majority interest and serves as operator.

Further Reading

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