Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,900 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Towne Trust Company N.A raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Google I/O 2026 showcased major AI products and upgrades, including Gemini 3.5 Flash, Gemini Spark, AI-powered Search changes, and new monetization features, reinforcing confidence that Alphabet can monetize AI across its core businesses.

Google I/O 2026 showcased major AI products and upgrades, including Gemini 3.5 Flash, Gemini Spark, AI-powered Search changes, and new monetization features, reinforcing confidence that Alphabet can monetize AI across its core businesses. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet and Blackstone announced a $5 billion AI cloud venture built around Google’s TPU chips, which could expand Google Cloud and strengthen Alphabet’s position in AI infrastructure. Google, Blackstone to create new AI cloud company, WSJ reports

Alphabet and Blackstone announced a $5 billion AI cloud venture built around Google’s TPU chips, which could expand Google Cloud and strengthen Alphabet’s position in AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street commentary after I/O has been bullish, with multiple firms reiterating Buy/Outperform ratings and higher price targets, suggesting the market sees more upside from Alphabet’s AI strategy.

Wall Street commentary after I/O has been bullish, with multiple firms reiterating Buy/Outperform ratings and higher price targets, suggesting the market sees more upside from Alphabet’s AI strategy. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says Alphabet’s AI adoption, cloud growth, and record operating margins support the view that the company is not just spending on AI, but improving profitability as well.

Recent coverage says Alphabet’s AI adoption, cloud growth, and record operating margins support the view that the company is not just spending on AI, but improving profitability as well. Neutral Sentiment: Some reports note mixed signals from large investors and traders, including portfolio trimming by a few funds and valuation concerns after the stock’s strong run.

Some reports note mixed signals from large investors and traders, including portfolio trimming by a few funds and valuation concerns after the stock’s strong run. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet also faced headlines about a director sale and a major shareholder reducing its stake, which may create modest short-term pressure as investors lock in gains. TikTok, YouTube lag on UK child safety as rivals act, regulator says

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $348.00 price objective (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $365.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $384.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.33 and a 12 month high of $404.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $332.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Alphabet's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total value of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 226,481 shares of company stock worth $27,422,061 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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