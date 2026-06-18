Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Shares Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 102.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,244 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 61,881 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for 1.1% of Cinctive Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cinctive Capital Management LP's holdings in Valero Energy were worth $19,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,747 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $528,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,043 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $36,165,000 after acquiring an additional 27,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 145,810 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $19,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Zacks Research raised Valero Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Valero Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $184.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $222.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $245.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO opened at $239.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.55. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $265.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.28.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $32.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.38 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.37%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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