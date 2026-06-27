Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Shares Sold by Laurel Oak Wealth Management LLC

Laurel Oak Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,127 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 5,672 shares during the quarter. Laurel Oak Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,111,542,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $275,239,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2,635.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 950,527 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $154,736,000 after purchasing an additional 915,782 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,811 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $276,224,000 after purchasing an additional 560,116 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,668,210 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $922,728,000 after purchasing an additional 394,693 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Valero Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Valero Energy from $222.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Valero Energy from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $220.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $245.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE VLO opened at $259.05 on Friday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $265.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company's fifty day moving average price is $246.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $32.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.38 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 27.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $1,776,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,453,629.80. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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