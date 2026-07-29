Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,637 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 66,616 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA comprises approximately 1.4% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Comfort Systems USA worth $294,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 6.3%

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $1,622.23 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $655.96 and a 12-month high of $2,073.99. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,829.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,581.48.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $12.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.45 by $2.08. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 53.55% and a net margin of 12.77%.The firm's revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is 8.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Glj Research began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $2,004.00 to $2,110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $2,057.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total value of $2,246,415.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,252,670.88. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total value of $21,890,831.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 161,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $317,319,555.76. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,278 shares of company stock valued at $57,147,119. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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