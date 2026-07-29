Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC Has $22.25 Million Stock Holdings in Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN - Free Report) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,703 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 87,644 shares during the period. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Talen Energy worth $22,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Talen Energy by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,338,698 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $569,455,000 after purchasing an additional 627,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,930,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,063,024 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $452,189,000 after buying an additional 464,014 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $374,840,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company's stock.

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Talen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLN opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $379.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $301.45 and a 52 week high of $451.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.63 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Transactions at Talen Energy

In other Talen Energy news, Director Gizman I. Abbas sold 2,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at $990,280. This represents a 49.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $463.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $508.00 target price on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $453.00 to $422.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $457.00 price target on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $476.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLN

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Inc is an independent power producer that develops and operates a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable generation facilities across the United States. The company supplies wholesale electricity and related services to utilities, large industrial customers, and power marketers, participating actively in regional markets such as PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Talen's asset base comprises a mix of natural gas-fired, coal-fired and nuclear generation, supplemented by battery storage and other flexible resources designed to support the evolving needs of the grid.

Established in December 2015 through the combination of the competitive generation businesses previously held by two major utility groups, Talen Energy was structured as a standalone, publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ stock exchange (TLN).

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