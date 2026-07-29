Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC Invests $36.44 Million in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 89,472 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $36,439,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Sterling Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 83,983 shares of the construction company's stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 13.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,313 shares of the construction company's stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $5,929,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 195.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 12,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 28,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,985,656. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STRL shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $720.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STRL

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

STRL opened at $538.09 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $776.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $572.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.02 and a 1 year high of $1,005.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.83.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $825.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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