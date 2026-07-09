Value Investment Professionals LLC Has $418,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Value Investment Professionals LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 94.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,422 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 26,556 shares during the period. Value Investment Professionals LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $1,475,000. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $362.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Securities Group cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $345.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $330.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $279.10 and a 1 year high of $343.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.85 and a 200-day moving average of $309.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total value of $1,808,100.91. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 40,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,547,031.53. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,427,835. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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