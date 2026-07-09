Value Investment Professionals LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Value Investment Professionals LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,057 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,899,000. Alphabet makes up about 2.3% of Value Investment Professionals LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 129,619 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $37,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 10.9% during the first quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 661 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $430.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $376.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of GOOG opened at $358.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company's fifty day moving average is $369.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.74. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.88 and a fifty-two week high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,941.03. The trade was a 41.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total value of $153,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,345,358.56. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,465 shares of company stock worth $8,020,511. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

See Also

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