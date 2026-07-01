Value Partners Investments Inc. Buys 1,441 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $24,252,196,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 895.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 12,689,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,391,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,788,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040,801 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 499.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,858,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $167,064,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $377.75 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.66 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The business's 50 day moving average price is $410.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.60.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group set a $485.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 4,825 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.91, for a total transaction of $1,905,440.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 269,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $106,621,355.99. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 17,260 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.12, for a total transaction of $6,077,591.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,215,975.84. This represents a 20.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 59,385 shares of company stock worth $21,301,057 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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