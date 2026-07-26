Valvoline $VVV Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Free Report) by 2,154.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,919 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 33,370 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Valvoline by 1,621.3% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In related news, insider Jonathan L. Caldwell sold 2,851 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,720. The trade was a 11.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Richard Joseph Freeland acquired 3,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $100,347.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 16,112 shares in the company, valued at $521,545.44. This represents a 23.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $450,877. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Valvoline Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE VVV opened at $38.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 0.99. Valvoline has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $41.33.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Valvoline had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $495.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Valvoline from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.50.

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About Valvoline

Valvoline NYSE: VVV is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company's portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline's products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy‐duty vehicles and off‐road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America's largest quick‐lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC).

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