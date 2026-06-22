Valvoline $VVV Stock Position Boosted by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,881,998 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 182,060 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 2.26% of Valvoline worth $97,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 298.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,447 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 189,842 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 4.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,584 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $29,887,000 after purchasing an additional 37,657 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 487,609 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 15.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,071 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Valvoline by 40.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,225 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Valvoline Stock Performance

VVV opened at $38.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.78. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Valvoline had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 5.03%.The company had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Valvoline's revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Valvoline from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Valvoline from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on VVV

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jennifer Lynn Slater purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.53 per share, with a total value of $32,530.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,530. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.80 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 32,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,655. This trade represents a 44.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $450,877. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline NYSE: VVV is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company's portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline's products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy‐duty vehicles and off‐road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America's largest quick‐lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC).

Further Reading

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