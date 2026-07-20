Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $78.33 Million Stock Position in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS - Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,341 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 16,846 shares during the quarter. Federal Signal accounts for about 2.6% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 1.19% of Federal Signal worth $78,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 140.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 57.2% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 3,100.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $139.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Federal Signal

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $116.90 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $116.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.51. Federal Signal Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $134.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 11.56%.The company had revenue of $625.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $579.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.050 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Signal Corporation will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.64%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation NYSE: FSS, headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

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