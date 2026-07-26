Van Diest Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Van Diest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 210.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,462 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises 1.1% of Van Diest Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Van Diest Capital LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Arista Networks Trading Down 1.6%

Arista Networks stock opened at $173.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.70. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.55 and a 52 week high of $189.82.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $181.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $189.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Key Stories Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 242,422 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.17, for a total value of $45,616,547.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,171,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,044,946.15. The trade was a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $43,048,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,543,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,223,652,457.36. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,264,983 shares of company stock worth $376,175,065 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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