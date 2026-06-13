Van ECK Associates Corp Has $349.62 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,487,642 shares of the footwear maker's stock after buying an additional 172,080 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.37% of NIKE worth $349,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 268.6% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 596 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company's stock.

NIKE Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $44.90 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.14. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.35 and a 52-week high of $80.17.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.The company's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. NIKE's dividend payout ratio is presently 108.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on NIKE from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Williams Trading cut their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on NIKE from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.89.

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Key Headlines Impacting NIKE

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Philip Mccartney sold 17,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $803,439.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,453,681.94. This represents a 24.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 11,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.44 per share, with a total value of $499,985.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 55,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,337,340.56. The trade was a 27.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 64,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,204. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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