Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 74,848 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 6,332.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,030 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 74,848 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 912.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 912.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,463,498,000 after buying an additional 33,290,988 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 639.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,871,951 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,269,594,000 after buying an additional 30,158,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 891.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,134,487,000 after buying an additional 10,879,276 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 850.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,858,157 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,018,062,000 after buying an additional 9,716,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $89.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $376.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Freedom Capital upgraded Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Arete Research upgraded Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays set a $110.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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