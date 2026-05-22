Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,065 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 163,846 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.9% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 13,974 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 118.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,650 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 590,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $249,745.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 188,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,040,000.62. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $169,395.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,239,456.18. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 32,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,587 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $118.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $119.39. The firm has a market cap of $465.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. CICC Research increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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