Vancity Investment Management Ltd Has $28.29 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 378.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,687 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 146,114 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 3.8% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $28,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 404.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $15,619,771,000 after purchasing an additional 81,752,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ServiceNow by 406.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,896,597 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $7,337,280,000 after buying an additional 38,441,898 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ServiceNow by 371.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,663 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $4,962,692,000 after buying an additional 25,517,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,512,428 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,591,425,000 after buying an additional 18,854,775 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,733,483 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,482,543,000 after buying an additional 17,514,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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ServiceNow Trading Up 0.0%

NOW stock opened at $95.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $211.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.97. The company has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,243.90. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,977.60. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $130.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $142.17.

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ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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