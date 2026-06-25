Vanderbilt University Buys Shares of 105,598 Independence Realty Trust, Inc. $IRT

Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105,598 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,235,002 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $580,948,000 after acquiring an additional 250,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,074,813 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $230,705,000 after purchasing an additional 76,635 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,139,506 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $161,678,000 after purchasing an additional 30,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,445,967 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $112,690,000 after purchasing an additional 148,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,649,829 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $98,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company's stock.

Get IRT alerts: Sign Up

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.41. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $18.18.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $165.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.35 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 7.27%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Independence Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 340.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Independence Realty Trust

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that acquires, redevelops and manages multi-family communities. The company focuses on workforce housing, targeting Class A and B garden-style apartments in suburban and urban infill locations. Its core activities include sourcing value-add acquisitions, overseeing property renovations and delivering in-house property management services to optimize rental income and occupancy levels.

Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Independence Realty Trust maintains a geographically diverse portfolio across several high-growth U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Independence Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Independence Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Independence Realty Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here