Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,322,682 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,553,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 1,322,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.34% of Amphenol worth $17,102,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich now owns 268,715 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $36,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,189 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,020 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Amphenol Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of APH stock opened at $149.74 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $138.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.38. The company has a market cap of $184.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $283,863,955.89. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APH shares. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial set a $182.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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