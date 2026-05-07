Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 140,258 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,487,304 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 140,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.20% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $417,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 936,831 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,111,000 after purchasing an additional 99,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 661,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 567,582 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,630,000 after purchasing an additional 105,031 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 546,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,365,000 after purchasing an additional 57,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 538,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,320,000 after purchasing an additional 44,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 23,797 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,514,917.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 114,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,317,080.40. This trade represents a 17.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,656 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $1,505,940.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 77,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,929,639.42. This represents a 23.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,013 shares of company stock worth $13,315,490. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $61.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.71. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $150.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $70.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $489.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.78 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an "inline" rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $102.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

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