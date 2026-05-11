Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 20,535 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,513,023 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 20,535 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.71% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $160,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,665.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 814.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $59.25.

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Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

KLIC stock opened at $102.66 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $107.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.71 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.62.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.16%.The business had revenue of $242.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's dividend payout ratio is 78.85%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Kulicke and Soffa Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kulicke and Soffa reported fiscal Q2 2026 earnings of $0.79 per share, well above analyst estimates of $0.67, and revenue of $242.62 million, also ahead of expectations. The results marked a major improvement from the prior year’s loss, reinforcing the view that demand and profitability are recovering. Article: Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Kulicke and Soffa reported fiscal Q2 2026 earnings of $0.79 per share, well above analyst estimates of $0.67, and revenue of $242.62 million, also ahead of expectations. The results marked a major improvement from the prior year’s loss, reinforcing the view that demand and profitability are recovering. Positive Sentiment: The company guided June-quarter revenue to about $310 million and said it plans a $20 million expansion to support roughly $400 million of advanced solutions capacity, suggesting management sees continued customer demand and longer-term growth potential. Article: Kulicke & Soffa targets $310M June-quarter revenue while planning $20M expansion

The company guided June-quarter revenue to about $310 million and said it plans a $20 million expansion to support roughly $400 million of advanced solutions capacity, suggesting management sees continued customer demand and longer-term growth potential. Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target on KLIC to $105 from $70 and reiterated a buy rating, reflecting improving sentiment from analysts after the earnings beat. Article: Needham raises price target on Kulicke and Soffa

Needham raised its price target on KLIC to $105 from $70 and reiterated a buy rating, reflecting improving sentiment from analysts after the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Investor coverage and earnings-call materials are reinforcing the same message: stronger execution, better inventory conditions, and improving outlook, but these items mostly summarize the quarter rather than add new catalysts. Article: KLIC Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 7,098 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $520,141.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 22,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,684,487.36. This represents a 23.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 9,364 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total value of $675,987.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,329.86. This trade represents a 34.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 35,605 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,042 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

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