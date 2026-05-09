Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 368,908 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. $SPNT

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT - Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,126,635 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 368,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.38% of SiriusPoint worth $265,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company's stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the company's stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company's stock.

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SiriusPoint Price Performance

Shares of SiriusPoint stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.66.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $857.58 million. Analysts forecast that SiriusPoint Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPNT. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SiriusPoint from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SiriusPoint to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of SiriusPoint in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of SiriusPoint in a research note on Friday, January 16th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiriusPoint has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. is a global insurance and reinsurance company headquartered in Bermuda, offering a broad range of property and casualty solutions to clients around the world. The company operates through two core segments: reinsurance, which provides treaty and facultative coverage across property, casualty and specialty lines; and insurance, which underwrites specialty programs, fronting arrangements and other tailored products for commercial and niche markets. This integrated model allows SiriusPoint to leverage shared underwriting expertise and capital efficiency across its product suite.

On the reinsurance side, SiriusPoint’s offerings include coverage for natural catastrophes, casualty losses, political risk and other complex exposures, with both proportional and non-proportional treaty structures.

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