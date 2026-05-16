Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 486,367 Shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. $NNE

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE - Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,264,051 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 486,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.49% of Nano Nuclear Energy worth $54,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Nano Nuclear Energy by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nano Nuclear Energy by 385.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Nano Nuclear Energy

In other news, Director Seth Jason Berl sold 3,664 shares of Nano Nuclear Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $101,456.16. Following the sale, the director owned 3,836 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $106,218.84. The trade was a 48.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NNE shares. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Texas Capital raised shares of Nano Nuclear Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nano Nuclear Energy

Key Stories Impacting Nano Nuclear Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Nano Nuclear Energy this week:

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Down 9.5%

Shares of NNE opened at $24.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 5.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12. Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $60.87.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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