Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 81,493 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,527,471 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 81,493 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.62% of Texas Instruments worth $16,746,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $175.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho set a $215.00 target price on Texas Instruments and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $257.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ TXN opened at $276.98 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $209.09 and its 200 day moving average is $191.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $287.83. The stock has a market cap of $252.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Texas Instruments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised outlook — TXN reported $1.68 EPS (above estimates) and revenue of $4.83B, and management gave Q2 guidance above consensus, which is the primary catalyst for the rally. Read More.

Q1 beat and raised outlook — TXN reported $1.68 EPS (above estimates) and revenue of $4.83B, and management gave Q2 guidance above consensus, which is the primary catalyst for the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Data-center demand surge — Management said data‑center revenue jumped sharply (reports cite ~90% growth), validating TXN’s role in the AI/data-center buildout and driving near-term upside. Read More.

Data-center demand surge — Management said data‑center revenue jumped sharply (reports cite ~90% growth), validating TXN’s role in the AI/data-center buildout and driving near-term upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price-target hikes — Multiple firms (BofA, Rosenblatt, Robert W. Baird, JPMorgan, others) raised ratings/targets after the quarter, adding momentum and buy-side conviction. Read More.

Analyst upgrades and price-target hikes — Multiple firms (BofA, Rosenblatt, Robert W. Baird, JPMorgan, others) raised ratings/targets after the quarter, adding momentum and buy-side conviction. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strategic M&A — TXN announced acquisition of Silicon Labs to add embedded wireless connectivity, reinforcing its push into industrial edge and AI use cases that could expand addressable market. Read More.

Strategic M&A — TXN announced acquisition of Silicon Labs to add embedded wireless connectivity, reinforcing its push into industrial edge and AI use cases that could expand addressable market. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industrial demand mix — Management highlighted industrial strength alongside data centers; investors will be watching sustainability of both end markets into FY26. Read More.

Industrial demand mix — Management highlighted industrial strength alongside data centers; investors will be watching sustainability of both end markets into FY26. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit-taking risk — The rapid run-up has pushed valuation metrics higher (PE expansion), prompting caution that some gains reflect re-rating rather than only fundamental improvement; a few firms still hold conservative/neutral stances. Read More.

Valuation and profit-taking risk — The rapid run-up has pushed valuation metrics higher (PE expansion), prompting caution that some gains reflect re-rating rather than only fundamental improvement; a few firms still hold conservative/neutral stances. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mixed price-target signals — While many banks raised targets, at least one large shop set an equal‑weight/near‑term target below the rally level, underscoring divergent views on durability of demand. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,144 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $696,647.52. Following the sale, the director owned 11,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,585,838.60. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total value of $1,546,175.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 75,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,042,278.75. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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