Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. $SEDG

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG - Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,368,073 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 175,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.63% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $97,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 42,411 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,481 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEDG. Barclays upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business's 50 day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.31. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.49 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.66%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, Chairman More Avery sold 2,566 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $99,458.16. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 295,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,448,890.04. The trade was a 0.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies NASDAQ: SEDG is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company's core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge's technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

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