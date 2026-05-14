Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ducommun Incorporated $DCO

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,368 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.63% of Ducommun worth $80,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,470 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $30,711,000 after buying an additional 16,501 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 287,298 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,618,000 after acquiring an additional 44,564 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 218,433 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $20,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,811 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 3rd quarter worth $12,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DCO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ducommun from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $155.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ducommun from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ducommun

Ducommun Stock Performance

Shares of DCO opened at $151.18 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $133.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.50. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $153.96.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $209.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $199.61 million. Ducommun had a positive return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ducommun

In related news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 10,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $1,365,865.20. Following the sale, the director owned 20,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,629,683. This represents a 34.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

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