Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 10,052 Shares of Bank First National Corporation $BFC

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank First National Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC - Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 598,817 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.09% of Bank First National worth $72,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BFC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bank First National by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,025 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 31,510 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bank First National by 393.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,406 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 25,043 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank First National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,993,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank First National by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 23,314 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bank First National by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 22,604 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Bank First National Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:BFC opened at $143.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.27 and a 200 day moving average of $134.41. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bank First National Corporation has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $152.99.

Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.16). Bank First National had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 27.49%.The business had revenue of $63.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank First National Corporation will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Bank First National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Bank First National's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bank First National's payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank First National news, Director Todd A. Sprang purchased 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $138.96 per share, with a total value of $62,532.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,004.40. This trade represents a 28.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Stayer-Suprick purchased 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.04 per share, for a total transaction of $31,509.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,597 shares in the company, valued at $643,763.88. This represents a 5.15% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Bank First National to a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank First National from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Bank First National from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bank First National from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Bank First National from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank First National has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFC

About Bank First National

Bank First National Corporation NASDAQ: BFC is the bank holding company for Bank First National, a community bank headquartered in Princeton, Wisconsin. The company offers a comprehensive suite of financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families, small businesses and agricultural clients. Through its branch network and digital channels, Bank First National provides deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage financing and treasury management solutions.

The bank's core deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, complemented by online and mobile banking platforms that enable customers to manage their finances remotely.

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