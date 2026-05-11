Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 97,116 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. $IDYA

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,019,324 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 97,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.73% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $173,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 30.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,460 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 28,322 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 57,044 shares of the company's stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 345.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 547,637 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 424,625 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 862.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 102,736 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $643,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $28.32 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of -0.04. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.96.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, Director Jeffrey Stein purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.96 per share, with a total value of $1,648,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 54,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,101.76. This trade represents a 1,167.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDYA. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price target on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.69.

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IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences is a clinical-stage precision oncology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies that exploit synthetic lethality in cancer cells. By targeting key DNA damage response pathways, the company aims to selectively kill tumor cells exhibiting specific genetic vulnerabilities while sparing healthy tissue. IDEAYA's pipeline includes small-molecule inhibitors designed to address underserved tumor types, and its lead programs are advancing through Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials in multiple oncology indications.

Central to IDEAYA's approach is its Modular Approach to Precision (MAP) platform, which integrates proprietary genomic and functional screening technologies to identify critical cancer-specific dependencies.

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