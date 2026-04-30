Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Masco Corporation $MAS

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,823,347 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 328,365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 13.40% of Masco worth $1,765,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in Masco by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 370 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 747 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $53,724.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at $899,719.20. This represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of MAS stock opened at $71.19 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. Masco Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.16 and a twelve month high of $79.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 815.20%. The company's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This is an increase from Masco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Masco's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAS. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Masco to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Masco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $80.07.

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Masco Profile

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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