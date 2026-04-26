Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,023,625 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 208,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.22% of GE Vernova worth $16,354,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in GE Vernova by 344.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the third quarter worth $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in GE Vernova by 112.0% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 53 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

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GE Vernova Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $1,148.51 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.94 and a 1 year high of $1,181.95. The firm has a market cap of $308.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $897.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $732.02.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Glj Research lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $758.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,077.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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