Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Edison International $EIX

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,220,399 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 480,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 13.57% of Edison International worth $3,134,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Edison International by 677.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd grew its stake in Edison International by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Edison International

Here are the key news stories impacting Edison International this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Barclays set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIX

Edison International Stock Down 0.7%

EIX opened at $68.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Edison International has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $76.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.8775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Edison International's payout ratio is 30.36%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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