Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. $NXRT

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT - Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,436,034 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 70,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.61% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $73,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,443,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 129,137 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 49,902 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 79,300 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 168,423 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Paul Richards purchased 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $37,215.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,206.79. This trade represents a 5.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matt Mcgraner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $48,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 331,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,074,609.58. This trade represents a 0.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $223,777. 16.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $37.14. The stock has a market cap of $730.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.20.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.10. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $63.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.20 million. NexPoint Residential Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.570 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. NexPoint Residential Trust's dividend payout ratio is -166.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NXRT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $27.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, leasing and management of single‐family rental homes across the United States. The company targets suburban and Sun Belt markets with favorable demographic trends, seeking to build a diversified portfolio of standalone residences that serve the growing demand for quality rental housing. By concentrating on professionally managed homes rather than multi‐family apartments, NexPoint Residential Trust aims to offer tenants the benefits of privacy and space, while generating predictable rental income for investors.

The firm’s investment strategy combines direct acquisitions of built single‐family homes with selective joint ventures and partnerships to optimize scale and geographic diversification.

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