Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,262,397 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,793,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.33% of Philip Morris International worth $23,300,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 43,546,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,063,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,835 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 128,776,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,887,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,674 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,301,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,491,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475,204 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,547.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,260,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $362,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 67.3% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,614,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $748,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $164.18 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $191.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.99. The company has a market cap of $255.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is 80.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at $115,200,429.92. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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