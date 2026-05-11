Vanguard Group Inc. Has $171.31 Million Position in PagerDuty $PD

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD - Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,066,929 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 472,975 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 14.24% of PagerDuty worth $171,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 252.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter worth $59,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter worth $67,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,402 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company's stock.

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PagerDuty Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE PD opened at $7.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $622.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $124.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.96 million. PagerDuty had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 35.30%.The firm's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. PagerDuty has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.230-1.280 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded PagerDuty from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.40.

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PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. Its platform includes PagerDuty Incident Management that provides a real-time view across the status of a digital service while incorporating noise reduction to remove false positives; AIOps that applies machine learning to correlate and automate the identification of incidents from billions of events; Process Automation offers centralized design time and run time environment for orchestrating automated workflows that span across departments, technologies, and networks; Customer Service Operations, which is offered to orchestrate, automate, and scale responses to customer impacting issues.

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