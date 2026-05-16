Vanguard Group Inc. Has $50.91 Million Position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. $GLUE

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE - Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,246,500 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 257,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.99% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics worth $50,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Monte Rosa Therapeutics

In other news, insider Philip Nickson sold 5,845 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $103,398.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $972,950. This represents a 9.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Markus Warmuth sold 5,466 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $97,950.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 613,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,993,400.32. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 37,150 shares of company stock worth $668,694 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 302.69% and a negative return on equity of 40.99%. The company had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monte Rosa Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.50.

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About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on accelerating drug discovery through the integration of single-cell genomics and artificial intelligence. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has built a proprietary platform designed to identify novel therapeutic targets and optimize lead candidates for areas of high unmet medical need. By combining cutting-edge computational methods with comprehensive cellular profiling, Monte Rosa aims to streamline the preclinical development process and uncover insights into disease biology that might otherwise remain hidden.

The company's main business activities center on using its AI-driven discovery engine to pursue programs in immuno-oncology and neuroscience.

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