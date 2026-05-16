Vanguard Group Inc. Has $56.20 Million Position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. $TFPM

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM - Free Report) by 82.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,691,194 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 762,826 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of Triple Flag Precious Metals worth $56,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFPM. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,396,198 shares of the company's stock worth $70,113,000 after buying an additional 893,566 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,642,566 shares of the company's stock worth $77,373,000 after buying an additional 753,923 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,628,151 shares of the company's stock worth $76,908,000 after buying an additional 530,357 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,156,609 shares of the company's stock worth $33,844,000 after buying an additional 381,379 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 651,839 shares of the company's stock worth $19,073,000 after buying an additional 288,735 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TFPM opened at $31.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.30. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of -0.20.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 68.68%.The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Triple Flag Precious Metals's payout ratio is currently 15.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Triple Flag Precious Metals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TFPM

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. is a Toronto-based precious metals streaming and royalty company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TFPM. The company specializes in providing upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a fixed percentage of future gold and silver production at discounted prices. By structuring these streaming and royalty agreements, Triple Flag Precious Metals aims to optimize its capital deployment and maintain a predictable cost profile while benefitting from upside in precious metal prices.

Since its formation in mid-2022, Triple Flag Precious Metals has established a diversified portfolio of streaming and royalty assets across a variety of jurisdictions.

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