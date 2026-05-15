Vanguard Group Inc. Has $64.90 Million Stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. $IBRX

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX - Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,777,257 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,122,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.33% of ImmunityBio worth $64,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ImmunityBio alerts: Sign Up

Key ImmunityBio News

Here are the key news stories impacting ImmunityBio this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for ImmunityBio and maintained a Buy rating with a $15 price target , signaling some analyst confidence in the company’s longer-term outlook.

HC Wainwright raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for ImmunityBio and maintained a rating with a , signaling some analyst confidence in the company’s longer-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple firms, including Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Berger Montague, Bernstein Liebhard, Schall, and others, are reminding investors about the pending class-action deadline and offering to represent shareholders. Article Title

Multiple firms, including Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Berger Montague, Bernstein Liebhard, Schall, and others, are reminding investors about the pending class-action deadline and offering to represent shareholders. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit stems from an FDA warning letter that reportedly said ImmunityBio’s promotional claims about Anktiva were misleading, raising concerns about product credibility and litigation risk. Article Title

The lawsuit stems from an FDA warning letter that reportedly said ImmunityBio’s promotional claims about were misleading, raising concerns about product credibility and litigation risk. Negative Sentiment: Recent article headlines also note a sharp prior selloff tied to the FDA warning and lawsuit, reinforcing investor concerns that legal and regulatory issues may continue to weigh on the stock. Article Title

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $8.15 on Friday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ImmunityBio

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $900,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,850,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,238,360.21. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christobel Selecky sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 69.48% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. D. Boral Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ImmunityBio from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on ImmunityBio

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ImmunityBio, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ImmunityBio wasn't on the list.

While ImmunityBio currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here