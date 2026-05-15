Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in AnaptysBio, Inc. $ANAB

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,544,037 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 67,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.58% of AnaptysBio worth $74,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 2,236.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 193,327 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 185,053 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 147,773 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 16,118 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 333.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,191 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 111,668 shares in the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 22,560 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000.

Get AnaptysBio alerts: Sign Up

AnaptysBio Price Performance

AnaptysBio stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.61. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $72.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.58 and a beta of 0.79.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($1.20). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,101.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.86 million. Equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100,000.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase up to 5,352,316.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at AnaptysBio

In other news, Director John P. Schmid sold 20,645 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,158,390.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,310.42. This represents a 39.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Faga sold 17,679 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $1,089,203.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 495,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,556,403.65. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANAB shares. Zacks Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $56.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $78.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANAB

AnaptysBio Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic antibody product candidates in immunology and inflammation. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Diego, California, AnaptysBio leverages a proprietary somatic hypermutation platform to rapidly generate and refine human antibodies with optimized efficacy and safety profiles. The company's technology is designed to accelerate target validation and candidate selection across a range of immune-mediated conditions.

The company's pipeline includes multiple clinical-stage programs addressing dermatological and inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AnaptysBio, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AnaptysBio wasn't on the list.

While AnaptysBio currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here