Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 651,076,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 23,351,183 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.5% of Vanguard Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.92% of Bank of America worth $35,809,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 640.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 46,516,728 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,399,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235,201 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 11.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,371,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,448,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,275,810 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $224,863,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 52.0% in the third quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 12,496,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $644,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273,472 shares during the period. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $218,030,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 170,184 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,436.96. This represents a 35.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 307,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,362,000. This trade represents a 21.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 227,832 shares of company stock worth $11,094,960 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $52.04 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $371.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Bank of America's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

Bank of America News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus lifted their price target on Bank of America from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.90.

View Our Latest Report on Bank of America

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Further Reading

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