Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. $DNTH

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH - Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,048,452 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 406,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.78% of Dianthus Therapeutics worth $84,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 3,307,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,138,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,931 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 3,366.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,577,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,311 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 1,676,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,975,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,174,822 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 149,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dianthus Therapeutics news, CAO Edward Carr sold 43,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $3,559,646.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Savitz sold 8,224 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total value of $738,844.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at $738,844.16. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 323,021 shares of company stock valued at $26,564,008 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dianthus Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dianthus Therapeutics has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $117.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DNTH

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of DNTH opened at $85.74 on Thursday. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.77.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.22. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.30% and a negative net margin of 12,998.50%.The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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