Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,161,731 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 1,027,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.95% of Honeywell International worth $12,322,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,713 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $11,064,000 after acquiring an additional 19,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 3,784 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

Get HON alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,917. This represents a 52.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $273.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $255.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $250.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of HON opened at $213.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $135.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.59 and a fifty-two week high of $248.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.Honeywell International's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

More Honeywell International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Honeywell International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Honeywell International wasn't on the list.

While Honeywell International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here