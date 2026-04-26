Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,528,952 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 1,056,262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.47% of Charles Schwab worth $15,039,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 21.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.1% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,236,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 449,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,985,397.30. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 15,884 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $1,510,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 35,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,423,559.04. The trade was a 30.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 468,748 shares of company stock valued at $47,885,857. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $88.53 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $79.30 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $153.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.10 and a 200-day moving average of $96.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 37.99%.The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus set a $108.00 target price on Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Featured Stories

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