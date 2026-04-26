Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 13,692,624 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 13,692,624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.10% of Intel worth $14,926,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 271.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Intel by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 74,838 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Roth Mkm upgraded Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.98.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $82.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $411.44 billion, a PE ratio of -132.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.37. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $85.22.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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