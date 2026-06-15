Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 651,765 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 36,307 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.5% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $50,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $315,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 172,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,920,694.24. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 51,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,698,459 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, New Street Research raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $121.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.93 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

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